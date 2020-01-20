Janhvi Kapoor's gleeful exchange with a young fan tugged at the internet's heart strings

Janhvi Kapoor is one Bollywood powerhouse who never fails to take the internet by storm. Her kind personality coupled with breathtaking beauty, woes audiences like no other.

The actress is a show stopping star, known not only for her radiating beauty, but also for her kind nature. Recently, after her workout of the day, Janhvi was greeted with increased enthusiasm and glee by a young fan.



The young fan excitedly made her way to the star and scored a hug that melted the hearts of the entire internet.

Dressed in a white crop top and black shorts, the star was greeted outside her car by a a sparky young polka-dotted cutie.

Check out the pictures below



