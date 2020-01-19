Deepika Padukone slammed over insensitive Tiktok challange

Deepika Padukone was recently slammed on Twitter for her Tiktok challenge featuring a recreated look from Chhapaak. The star garnered the brunt of anger and backlash over her decision.



The biggest reason as to the backlash was due to the insensitive way Deepika reportedly handled the sensitive subject matter.

The film in question is a tale based on the true experience of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film aims to speak on behalf of any and all effected by the cruelty.

In the wake of film controversy, the star ended up in hot waters a number of times. Initially it occurred after her visit to the JNU campus, then to a rumor regarding the religion of the attacker, and the last nail on the coffin came as a result of a Tiktok challenge the Bollywood actor gave to a makeup artist.

In the video, Deepika can be heard naming her favourite films and asked a makeup artist under the handle. @faby_makeupartist, to recreate them. Deepika mentioned three films in total, Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak.

Twitter users ended up putting the star on blast for her insensitive antics, shaming her for both her choice of words, and for allegedly poking fun at someone who has to live with a face deformity due to the actions of others.



