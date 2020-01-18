Shabana Azmi left critically injured after horrific road accident

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on Saturday afternoon and as per reports she is critically injured.



According to sources, the actress was travelling with her husband, celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar, when their car bumped into a truck enroute Pune around 3.30 PM.

Shortly after, the actress was rushed to the MGM hospital in Panvel and is currently seeking treatment.

Indian media has reported that while Javed Akhtar is safe, another unidentified woman is seriously injured.