Fri Jan 17, 2020
January 17, 2020

Katrina Kaif shares throwback picture featuring Ali Abbas Zafar with hilarious caption

Fri, Jan 17, 2020

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday turned  38. His birthday bash was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif among others.

The "Bharat" director is receiving birthday greetings from  fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Katrina Kaif, who is known to have a close friendship with Abbas, also  shared a throwback picture with him with a funny caption that read: 

"Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ....... May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights .... I’m always here by your side ( mostly without my hand around ur neck)" she captioned the photo.




