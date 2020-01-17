close
Fri Jan 17, 2020
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in white in gorgeous Instagram post: Check it out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 17, 2020
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in white in gorgeous Instagram post: Check it out

Katrina Kaif makes sure to wow her fans with every Instagram post she uploads and the gorgeous beauty is at it again.

On Friday, Katrina looked like a vision in white in her new post that is tugging at the strings of her fans' hearts. 

Captioning the picture  with a bunch of emojis, Katrina posted: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The Bharat actor was seen rocking a white embroidered sweater, minimal makeup and wet hair. 

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. 

The film will see the light of day on  March 27, 2020.

