Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father after son AbRam's feats at school

Shah Rukh Khan proves time and again to not just be a dedicated actor but also a doting father and his latest social media post is proof of just that.

The 54-year-old Zero actor turned to his social media to share the good news about his son to his colossal fan base and tell the world how proud he is of his little six-year-old.

Sharing a collage of his son holding a certificate and his medals, SRK proudly flaunted his feats.

"Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!”, the King of Bollywood added the caption.

Being the son of Bollywood’s biggest star, the star kid has always been a favorite of paparazzi and is snapped wherever he goes.