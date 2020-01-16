Kangana Ranaut's inauguration pictures are straight out of an ethereal spiritual haven

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed the inauguration of her very own production company, Manikarnika Films. The star’s sister took to her Twitter handle to shares pictures from the inauguration puja ahead of its launch.



Rangoli Chandel wrote about the announcement, citing the star’s job description, as well as that of her director, Aksht who will take care of the legal and financial aspects alongside her.

In previous years Kangana shared production credits with South Indian director Krish, in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film ended up on the receiving end of a large amount of controversy, shortly after its release. In a number of tweets, Krish, who left the film midway, began making comments towards Kangana and her direction style.

However, after her film reached the 100 crore mark, Kanagana made a public appearance and spoke with Mid-Day, she commented on success and how it can’t be trampled upon.

She was quoted saying, “Nothing succeeds like success. These people would have disowned the film if it was bad. These are the people who had abandoned it. [But] this is a good fight, where the cast and crew are bickering over who owns the movie more. We were able to make a clean film, no one has blamed me for distorting history. Personally, there is no controversy of great magnitude here. I don’t see any negativity attached to it outside the industry. I am satisfied with the audience’s response.”