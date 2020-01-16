Janhvi Kapoor gives advice to sister Khushi Kapoor as she gets ready to enter Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, seems to have the same dreams of becoming a star, in fact the aspiring actress has already begun prepping for her role, and is currently studying in the New York Film Academy in order to hone her skills for the job even further.

Janhvi was in an interview with, Rajeev Masand when she was asked about her little sister and the kind of advice she would like to give to Khushi, in regards to her career in Bollywood, the star had some wise nuggets of wisdom to share.

Janhvi was quoted saying, “I think one of the biggest learning that I have had in the limited time I have spent in the industry is that at every given point of time, there are enough people that will tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing and there are enough that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. You need to somewhere not be delusional.”

Although Janhvi only has two films under her belt for now, she is keenly aware of the impact that the profession brings. Misguidance is a grave concern she has, in regards to her sister’s debut. She wishes her sister does not get carried away with the fame and fortune, that comes as a result of the lime light.

Reflecting on her own position within the industry, Janhvi stated that she was well aware of her own position, however it would be up to her sister to find her own way forward. “I don’t know about other things but I think that this is something that I have figured out. I know where I stand. I know my shortcomings, my potential and I know where I am in the scheme of things. I know where I can go and want to go, and all of those things. Yeah, that’s one thing I would want to tell her.”



