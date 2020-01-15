PML-Q piles pressure on PTI, warns against 'explosive' circumstances if demands are not met

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PMl_Q) warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of "explosive" circumstances if it failed to meet the former's demands.

A PML-Q delegation met members of a PTI negotiating team at the Punjab House Wednesday. Sources told Geo News that the PML-Q leadership put forward two demands and gave the government a deadline of one week to comply with them.

Firstly, the PML-Q asked for complete authority in running its ministries , saying that the party will not put up with any hindrances. Secondly, it asked the government to ensure release of development funds on an immediate basis.

The PML-Q further demanded the government stop saying Moonis Elahi was demanding a federal ministry. It conveyed the Chaudhry brothers' message that such propaganda — suggesting a ministry was being demanded from the centre — should be stopped.

The PML-Q's Tariq Bashir Cheema reiterated his party's demand that the developments funds be disbursed to them to continue work in their constituencies.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and senior provincial bureaucrats were also part of the meeting.

On the other hand, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen noted that the government had no fear of anyone and that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had only left a ministry, not the incumbent administration.

There were talks with the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Tareen added, stressing that the government would resolve the coalition partners' reservations.

Separately, CM Buzdar in a notification said the government would take the PML-Q alongside for the public's growth and prosperity and that conspiracies to birth misunderstandings would never work.