Katrina Kaif shares the secret behind attaining a body as fit as hers

Katrina Kaif just recently spilled the secret behind carving a body as fit and enviable as hers.

The Bollywood diva, who is known to pay extra attention to her health and fitness has come forth unveiling two health tips useful to all the fitness freaks out there.



In an interview with GQ magazine, the Bharat actor shared that she works out regularly and tries to never skip the most important meal of the day—breakfast. In addition Katrina said that she follows a staple diet rule.

"My staple rule, which I follow 95 per cent of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars, no dairy,” she said.

Adding on she said that she is not the one to shun carbs from her daily meals."Carbs are fine–nothing wrong with them!" she said.

Katrina also added that she consumes a carb-rich mid-morning snack to conquer the rest of the day.

In a recent Instagram post, she had revealed, “I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by Dr Jewel Gamadia to not be afraid of eating rice...so what better than idli chutney. Traditionally, idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further (this makes the idlis fluffier),” she wrote.







