Deepika Padukone lauded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over her JNU protest visit

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak just got a nod of approval from Congress as the party distributed free tickets to students.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor showed respect for the B-Town queen and was also full of praises for her for after she showed solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by joining the protests.

In a recent press conference, Tharoor said: “So, we are showing solidarity to her by giving tickets to college students. We do not want anyone to be boycotted because of showing courage to stand with the students.”

Congress leader Alka Lamba also voiced his support saying: “We bought all the 920 tickets of the 2-pm show. Around 800 students watched the film. Deepika stood with our students. Now it is our turn to support her.”

The news comes in light of BJP leaders calling for a boycott of Padukone’s films after her startling visit to JNU on Tuesday where she voiced support for students attacked by masked mob.