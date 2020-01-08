SHOCKING: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux split because of her eating habits?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked Hollywood when they parted ways from each other in February 2018, but the reason behind their split remains a mystery.

From what it seems, there were a couple of things that caused a rift between Jennifer and Justin, one of them being her ‘annoying’ eating habits.

The actress who is keen on the way she looks, puts a lot of efforts into her health and fitness and ever since she became a hit with Friends, follows a strict diet regime.

A source close to the couple revealed to Radar Online, "Jen is banning all kinds of food from the house, and even though she's barely spending any time in New York these days, she won't let Justin have them at the apartment either. Right now, she won't touch anything with soy or dairy in it and freaks out if she so much as sees them in the fridge."

The insider further went on to claim that the actress’s attitude went beyond just looking out for her own figure, "It's just Jen's latest way of controlling him."

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery actress has also talked about Justin’s eating habits having an influence on her.

“Pasta has been brought back into my life because of him so I don't know whether I should thank him or hate him for that,” she told The Telegraph.