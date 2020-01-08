Ajay Devgn opens up about JNU violence: 'It’s very conflicting'





Amidst the recent uprising in India, many Bollywood celebrities have come forth, raising their voices against the brutal rampage in the JNU campus on Sunday. The latest to join the list is Ajay Devgn who stepped forth condemning the incident.

When asked to share his stance over the matter, the Singham actor said that so far the reports have been conflicting about who attacked the university students, however the current situation is very upsetting.

He said, “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening,” reported PTI.

Making his stance clear, he said, “Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country.”

The 50-year-old actor also added, “What is the agenda behind it? if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear.”

Reflecting on celebrities staying silent on such matters, the Drishyam actor said, “When we say something, it is taken seriously, either in a good way or a bad way. But till you are not well informed, you have no right to speak, I would say. We cannot add to confusion. We need to know first."

“Why it is happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind it? Till we don’t know we have to keep quiet. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. We cannot add fuel to fire,” he added.