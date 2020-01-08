Deepika Padukone looks back at one year of marriage with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most sought after couples of Bollywood. Their one year of marriage has brought them ample bliss that left fans swooning over the couple every time they get spotted goofing around together.

Recently, talking about her marriage, the Padmaavat actor unveiled a side of her husband not known to the world.

The love birds tied the knot last year in November and have been giving major relationship goals since then. In a recent interview with ETimes, the 34-year-old actor expressed, “It’s just been a step up and, and the natural evolution to our relationship because we've been dating for so long and I think that there is a side of him that most people don't know and there is a side of me that most people don't know.”

The Bajirao Mastani star opened up, saying, “So while most of most people think of him as goofy and high energy and funny and loud and all of those things, there is a very mature, poised, maybe not poised but there's definitely a very quiet and mature and intelligent side to him that a lot of people don't get to see very often.”

"Similarly with me, while I come across and I am primarily a shy and I'm known to be poised and you know all of those things there is a completely spontaneous and goofy side to me. Which again, a lot of people don't know but people I'm very close to see that almost on a daily basis," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the duo will soon be starring in the film, ’83 together. The film is a biopic, based on the story of acclaimed Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev and is slated to hit the cinemas on April 10, 2020.