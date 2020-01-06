Indian comedian is winning hearts with savage comments about JNU violence

Bollywood stars are reacting to a recent incident of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that saw several students injured at the hands of ruling party supporters.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and many other actors have condemned the use of force against the students, expressing their support to the victims of the violence.

Joining the chorus of condemnations, Indian comedian Kunal Kamra lamented the state of affairs in his country.

The artist took a jibe at India with a sarcastic tweet that read: "India is the best country in the world if you’ve a Canadian Citizenship..."

The JNU incident comes on the heels of a wave of protests that gripped the entire South Asian country over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that discriminates against Muslims.

