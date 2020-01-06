Jennifer Aniston’s heartwarming reaction to Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes speech has the internet gushing

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt arrived together at the highly anticipated Golden Globes award night held on Sunday and were seated only a few feet apart.



The former flames who often ignite reconciliation rumours are linked to each other every now and then leaving fans gushing whenever they are sighted together.

On Sunday, the internet went into a frenzy after Jennifer was seen giving the most heartwarming of reactions to her ex-husband Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech of the Best Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brad’s speech was filled with a plethora of jokes, one of which his ex-wife Jennifer also found chuckle-worthy.

The Ad Astra star said that he wanted to bring his mother to the event, but didn’t as the tabloids romantically link him to any woman he is seen with.

He said, "I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating." Jennifer Aniston chuckled at his statement and a section of the internet couldn't help but notice her reaction.

Check out some of the fans’ tweets on Jen's reaction here

Brad Pitt also thanked Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

He made a reference to Leo's 1997 film Titanic and said, "My partner in crime, LDC. He's an all-star, he's a gentleman, and I wouldn't be here without you, man - Still I would have shared the raft."