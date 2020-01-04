Saif Ali Khan on why he stayed mum about recent CAA protests





Amid the recent political uprising in India, while many Bollywood celebrities have come forth to voice their opinions, others have refrained from commenting on the issues.

Saif Ali Khan was one of the latter as he has also been evasive talking about politics however the actor has now opened up about his reasons doing so.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, the Baazaar actor expressed that he is still an amateur when it comes to forming political views and hence kept himself away from creating a severe impact in these kinds of situations as in the society, every word can have its drastic results.

“I think, in a country like ours, taking either stand sometimes can have different results than what happens normally in an environment where people can voice views and discuss stuff and life goes on. It is a slightly more volatile environment, where the impact of what you say is louder, and some people enjoy that impact, I guess. I am not sure that I do, so I am still trying to form my opinion. I am quite happy with that. And I don’t feel disenfranchised with that. I do feel that I am absolutely way too privileged to really enter into that conversation with any relevant point of view,” the 49-year-old actor said.

The Agent Vinod star also expressed that he is quite satisfied with the overall state of the country as it’s improving. he said, “I have never been happier living in my country. The kind of medical treatment that is available to me and my family, the education for my kids, the professional employment and the work I am getting, everything about my life in India is better than it has ever been. So, I am hopeful.”

On the professional front, Saif will next be seen his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the pivotal roles. The film is set to release on January 9, 2020.