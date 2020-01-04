Sridevi’s mysterious death was because of this reason?

Sridevi’s mysterious death had left ample questions unanswered when she passed away in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

While her sudden demise had left many speculating about the real cause, freshly-released biography on the veteran actor’s life revealed that she suffered from fainting spells.

When the 54-year-old actor was found in her hotel room’s bathtub, she was immediately moved to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Later, the death certificate had mentioned that she had passed away due to ‘accidental drowning’. However, Indian author, Satyarth Nayak in the biography, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess revealed that after talking to her family members, he found out that Sridevi would pass out because of a low blood pressure conditions.

As per recent reports, Nayak said, “Both Pankaj Parasher (who directed Sridevi in Chaalbaaz) and Nagarjuna told me that she had low blood pressure issues. Both said while working on their films, she fainted in the bathroom. Then I met Srideviji’s niece Maheshwari, she also said she had found Sriji collapsed in the bathroom, her face bleeding. Boney Sir also told me that Sriji would suddenly collapse while walking. As I said, she was battling low blood pressure.”