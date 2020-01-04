close
Sat Jan 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

Zayn Malik becomes an uncle as sister Safaa welcomes baby girl

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020
Zayn Malik becomes an uncle as sister Safaa welcomes baby girl 

Zayn Malik, popular British singer and songwriter, has become an uncle as his   sister Safaa  has given birth to a baby girl named Zaneyah. The birth comes four months after her marriage with   boyfriend Martin.

Safaa Malik, 17, who married her childhood sweetheart back in 2019, welcomed her little bundle of joy as she shared an   endearing photo of the newborn along with her name and weight.

 Safaa, in November last  year, celebrated the her pregnancy with a dazzling baby shower weeks after her wedding. She shared an adorable photo of her new arrival on Instagram. 

The news left the former One Direction singer's fans over the moon and ecstatic as he officially became an uncle. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment