Zayn Malik becomes an uncle as sister Safaa welcomes baby girl

Zayn Malik, popular British singer and songwriter, has become an uncle as his sister Safaa has given birth to a baby girl named Zaneyah. The birth comes four months after her marriage with boyfriend Martin.

Safaa Malik, 17, who married her childhood sweetheart back in 2019, welcomed her little bundle of joy as she shared an endearing photo of the newborn along with her name and weight.

Safaa, in November last year, celebrated the her pregnancy with a dazzling baby shower weeks after her wedding. She shared an adorable photo of her new arrival on Instagram.

The news left the former One Direction singer's fans over the moon and ecstatic as he officially became an uncle.