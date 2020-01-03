Jessie J bashes publication for misleading information about Channing Tatum

Jessie J has come out with a public statement recently, regarding her split with Channing Tatum, and how she has more pressing matters to deal with in her life.

Jessie J is currently battling through the sudden loss of her longtime friend and security guard Dave. This December was sad time for the star, as it marks one year since his suicide.

After slowly coming to terms with her friend's death, the star dedicated an Instagram post in his name, "You are loved," she wrote, and even asked her fans to reach out to those in their lives who currently feel lonely.

In her Instagram caption, the star wrote, “Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice.”

One article platform even captioned their article, under the heading of 'Nothing heals a broken heart better than time, and Jessie J knows alllll about it. While Pop Culture published a piece titled Jessie J Pens Message About Pain and Healing Amid Channing Tatum Split.

When Jessie noticed the post, she decided to school these publications. She called out all the sites stating that they "misconstrued her words."

She added, "The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year,"Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?"



