Fri Jan 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Jessie J bashes publication for misleading information about Channing Tatum

Jessie J has come out with a public statement recently, regarding her split with  Channing Tatum, and how she has more pressing matters to deal with in her life.

Jessie J is currently battling through the sudden loss of her longtime friend and security guard Dave. This December was sad time for the star, as it marks one year since his suicide.

After slowly coming to terms with her friend's death, the star dedicated an Instagram post in his name, "You are loved," she wrote, and even asked her fans to reach out to those in their lives who currently feel lonely.

In her Instagram caption, the star wrote, “Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice.”

Check out the post below

Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME ️ 1-800-273-8255 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

One article platform even captioned their article, under the heading of 'Nothing heals a broken heart better than time, and Jessie J knows alllll about it.  While Pop Culture published a piece titled Jessie J Pens Message About Pain and Healing Amid Channing Tatum Split.

When Jessie noticed the post, she decided to school these publications. She called out all the sites stating that they "misconstrued her words."

She added, "The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year,"Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?"


