Kartik Aaryan doesn’t ‘shy away from being seen with someone’

Kartik Aaryan, the ultimate heartthrob of Bollywood is without a doubt always the one to make headlines and grab attention with nearly anything he does in his personal life.

While the 28-year-old has time and again shot down rumours about his several linkups with B-Town divas with Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan, the media continues to throw the spotlight on his love interests.

Speaking about the frenzy, the actor told Rajeev Masand in an interview: “I have always been someone who has never cared. The only thing I care about is, I don’t speak about it. I have never spoken about my personal life or my relationships.”

“I speak about my work a lot but this is something which I have never spoken about. I don’t shy away from maybe being spotted with someone. I have never ducked the paps; I have always been there because it’s not a crime. But I don’t need to speak about it, whether I am in a relationship or I am not,” he added.

He further revealed that he never feels the pressure of speculation circulating either.

“Because I don’t care about it, there has never been that kind of a pressure. I can always go out, I can be with someone and not get worried about the fact that I am being papped or there are videos that are being circulated,” he said.

“That is something which I always respect, that there are two people in a relationship, so you should never speak about it. Even if the other person is okay with it, later on in life, you never know where it goes. What you have said about someone, the label will always stay. So I have always maintained that and I don’t discuss it,” he added.

“My parents are always confused. They are no different. ‘What is happening in your life?’ Every third day, they ask me the same question! They don’t know anything. (laughs) They only read newspapers and see ki TV pe kya aa raha hai. Out of which, 90 per cent of the news is just there which I also don’t know about. So I am also finding out, ‘Achcha, yeh hua tha kya?’ It’s hilarious, but theek hai. Everybody is just intrigued,” he continued.