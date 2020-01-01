Flashback in pictures: When Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt attended Golden Globes 18 years ago

Now broken-up, former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended the Golden Globes hand-in-hand, almost 18 years ago and fans are now eager to see if this is what’s going to happen this year too.

While the memory seems far-fetched, we are here to refresh the incident when Brad appeared to show support to his then-ladylove Jennifer Aniston upon receiving her first nomination for her iconic character Rachel Green in famous sitcom Friends.

The celebrities, who had tied the knot just two years before, strolled hand in hand and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for pictures.

Check out pictures from their Golden Globes appearance together back in 2002

While Jennifer did not get the trophy that year, she did win Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her role as Rachel Green in 2003.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that the former flames might reconcile and walk down the red carpet in close embrace together.