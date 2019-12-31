Camila Cabello looks completely love-struck by Shawn Mendes ahead of New Year

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s steamy love affair never fails to escape headlines as the two are often found ensnared in loved-up, PDA-filled outings.

It looks like the two are at it again as the Havana singer was spotted looking completely smitten by her beau Cody Simpson as the two took a stroll down the street ahead of New Year in Toronto, Canada.

The 22-year-old beauty queen was nothing short of breathtaking as she donned a navy blue longline puffer coat, with black combat boots and a beige scarf around her neck.

On the other hand, Shawn rocked a washed black denim jacket with black jeans and a grubby blue muffler.

Pictures from their winter night stroll in Mendes’s home town have taken the internet by storm as Camila appears to be unable to take her eyes off of her beau.

Their latest outing has come merely weeks after Camila sang praises for her boyfriend while chatting on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.

“He's just like the most transparent, honest person that I've ever met. And I think it's because of this purity that he has that I don't think that he can lie or fake because it hurts his heart,” she had said.

“He's just like a very pure person and I think he's constantly kind of lifting those weights off of him because he can't live like that and I love that about him ... I think that when his heart is hurting, he really feels it,” she added.