Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan unstoppable, unbreakable and fearless in birthday wish

Tens of thousands of fans turned to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to extend birthday wishes to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who turned 54 on Friday.

Katrina Kaif, Khan's ex-girlfriend , also sent warm wishes and prayers to the Dabbang actor which fans saw as a sign of strong bond between the two actors that still exists even after their breakup.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kaif called Salman unstoppable, unbreakable and fearless before adding "may you always stay this way.

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan welcomed a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Friday.

This is the couple’s second child who they have named Ayat.

Salman Khan took to social media to let his fans know about the arrival of the baby that coincided with his birthday.

"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!," he wrote on Twitter.









