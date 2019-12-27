close
Fri Dec 27, 2019
December 27, 2019

Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan unstoppable, unbreakable and fearless in birthday wish

Fri, Dec 27, 2019

Tens of thousands of fans turned to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to extend birthday wishes to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who turned 54 on Friday.

Katrina Kaif, Khan's ex-girlfriend , also sent  warm wishes and prayers  to  the Dabbang  actor which fans saw as  a sign of strong bond between the two actors  that still exists even after their breakup.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kaif called Salman unstoppable, unbreakable and  fearless  before adding "may you  always stay this way.

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan welcomed a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Friday.

This is the couple’s second child who they have named Ayat.

Salman Khan took to social media to let his fans know about the  arrival of the baby  that coincided with his birthday.

"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!," he wrote on Twitter.



