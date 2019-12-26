close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
December 26, 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya pose for the perfect Christmas selfie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan pose for the perfect Christmas selfie. Photo: news18

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one Bollywood A-lister who is constantly updating her fans on social media with glimpses of her daughter  Aaradhya Bachchan.

Recently, as part of Christmas cheer, the Bollywood star posted a picture of herself with her daughter amidst Christmas celebrations. In the adorable picture posted to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red, posing for a selfie. The duo were seen posing in front of a picture of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai.

The star donned a gradient red lip while her daughter was wearing a red top with Santa Claus and a Christmas tree embroidered on it.

