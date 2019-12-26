Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya pose for the perfect Christmas selfie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one Bollywood A-lister who is constantly updating her fans on social media with glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Recently, as part of Christmas cheer, the Bollywood star posted a picture of herself with her daughter amidst Christmas celebrations. In the adorable picture posted to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red, posing for a selfie. The duo were seen posing in front of a picture of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai.

The star donned a gradient red lip while her daughter was wearing a red top with Santa Claus and a Christmas tree embroidered on it.

Check out the post below









