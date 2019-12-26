Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya pose for the perfect Christmas selfie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one Bollywood A-lister who is constantly updating her fans on social media with glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Recently, as part of Christmas cheer, the Bollywood star posted a picture of herself with her daughter amidst Christmas celebrations. In the adorable picture posted to Instagram, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red, posing for a selfie. The duo were seen posing in front of a picture of Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai.
The star donned a gradient red lip while her daughter was wearing a red top with Santa Claus and a Christmas tree embroidered on it.
