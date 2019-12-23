Jessica Biel still 'suspicious' of Justin Timberlake after cheating fiasco

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel’s personal lives are now out in the open and a topic of discourse all around after the former was embroiled in a cheating scandal with his costar Alisha Wainwright.

Several days and numerous headlines later, reports are suggesting that while the Next actor may have let bygones be bygones and expressed her desire to move on from the fiasco, she still has ‘suspicions’ about her husband, despite him being at his best behavior of late.

A grapevine spilled to Us Weekly that Justin has been “making a big effort” and "Jessica and Justin are spending the holiday together and she is really ready for some alone time with him. He has been so sweet to her and is making sure that Jessica knows how much she means to him."

However, the source further adds: “Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him.”

“She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did. He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior,” the insider further dished the details.

Earlier Justin had also issued a public apology to his wife, terming the entire episode with his Palmer costar, a “lapse of judgement.”

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation,” the singer had said on Instagram.

