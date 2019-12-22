Abhishek Bachchan wants to have the same zest as father Amitabh has at age 77

Amitabh Bachchan has reigned over the industry for over fifty years and even now, the veteran actor has his passion for his work skyrocketing.

Lauding his father for just that, Abhishek Bachchan was full of praises for BigB as he admitted that his sole inspiration in life had been him and the way his ‘zest’ is at its highest even now, is something he wishes to also achieve.

"My father is my inspiration in life. He is 77 years old. He just completed 50 years in the film industry. He is filming his new movie in Poland; it was 4 am in Poland when he called me recently,” Abhishek told Bombay Times.

"When I asked him why he was up so early, he said he was going to the gym. I said, ‘You are 77 and you are Amitabh Bachchan, you don’t need to go to the gym’. He said, ‘I need to go to the gym before my shoot begins’,” he added.

“I want to have that zest for life, I want to have the enthusiasm to go out and prove myself even then,” he said further.

Earlier when Amitabh had clocked in fifty years in Bollywood, Abhishek had penned down an emotional note for his father on Instagram as he wrote: “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness the greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."