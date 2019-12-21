Atif Aslam, wife Sara blessed with second baby

Pakistan’s highly acclaimed singer Atif Aslam is on cloud nine as he and his wife Sara Bharwana welcomed another bundle of joy in their family recently.

The renowned musician took to Instagram to share the ecstatic news with his followers, while uploading a picture of the cute little munchkin with the following caption:

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah."

The artist, however, has not disclosed the gender or name of his baby, as of now.

Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their first child, son Ahad, back in 2014.