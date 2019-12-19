Brie Larson ‘coming for Jimmy Kimmel’s job’ as she takes late night show stage

After nailing superhero action sequences in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson took over the late night stage but just for one night.

The 30-year-old took over Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night while Jimmy Kimmel himself was busy in ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Taking to twitter, Kimmel unveiled her look for the show while adding: "Tomorrow night's guest host @BrieLarson begins her late-night transformation…"

Larson who seems way too excited about the show, responded to the tweet saying: “I’m coming for your job Jimmy.”

During Kimmel’s impeachment-fueled monologue on his show on Tuesday, the actor stepped out to take some notes and joked: “I always take my roles very seriously. Like for Captain Marvel, I actually had myself blasted with massive amounts of cosmic radiations from a magic rock.”