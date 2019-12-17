Akshay Kumar's ‘spinlessness’ on Jamia case is 'absolutely' true to Anurag Kashyap

Akshay Kumar is considered one of the most bankable actors in all of B-Town, yet his fame landed him in hot waters recently. After a 'like' the star gave on a video mocking the Jamia incident, netizens slammed Akshay over the issue. The actor ended up being forced to post an explanation regarding the issue.



Check out his tweet below

However, one tweet seemed to catch the attention of Bollywood director, Anurag Kashyap, who re-posted a user's tweet with the caption, 'absolutely'.



Twitter went into a storm over this re-post, with users trying to decipher if this is the director's way of silently raising his voice on the issue, or if it was just a silent jab at Akshay.

