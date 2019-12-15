Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan dance video takes the internet by storm

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday have become the talk of the town particularly for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.



The film released recently is doing well at the box office and has also impressed fans.

Recently, Kartik and Ananya were seen promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh and the couple also shared their adorable photos and videos on social media platforms.

The former rumoured beau of Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share another adorable video of their dance on Tu Hi Yaar Mera, a romantic number from the film. The video clip was recorded recently during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik shared the video from Pune and captioned it, "Ik tu hi yaar mera Mujhko kya duniya se lena."

In the video, Kartik and Ananya could be seen dancing in front of fans.



The fans cheered as the two stars began their dance and the video has taken the internet by storm.

As soon as Kartik shared video on the photo-video sharing platform, Ananya dropped a sweet comment "Missing me in Pune?"