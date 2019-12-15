Photos of Ananya Panday's pretty red dress take the internet by storm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ananya Panday is a fashionista revered all over B-Town for her cool and chic aesthetic. Ever since her recent release, Pati, Patni Aur Woh took off, the star has been enjoying media attention left, right and center.
Despite a short history in B-Town, Ananya enjoys one of the biggest fan followings in the country.
She has been a paparazzi favorite, even before she joined the film industry, however, now that she is a hot A-lister, the star receives a large amount of media attention, on a daily basis.
During her latest event, she rocked a pretty red, off-the-shoulder dress which left her fans in awe.
