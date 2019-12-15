close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 15, 2019

Photos of Ananya Panday's pretty red dress take the internet by storm

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 15, 2019

Ananya Panday is a fashionista revered all over B-Town for her cool and chic aesthetic.  Ever since her recent release, Pati, Patni Aur Woh took off, the star has been enjoying media attention left, right and center.

Despite a short history in B-Town, Ananya enjoys one of the biggest fan followings in the country.

She has been a paparazzi favorite, even before she joined the film industry, however, now that she is a hot A-lister, the star receives a large amount of media attention, on a daily basis.

During her latest event, she rocked a pretty red, off-the-shoulder dress which left her fans in awe. 

Check out the pictures below!


Latest News

More From Bollywood