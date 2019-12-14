'Kareena Kapoor is not just ‘apni’ favourite but ‘sabki’ favourite': Kiara Advani

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly the definitive diva of Bollywood and it appears it’s not just her colossal fan base that she manages to sweep off her feet but also some of her fellow industry insiders.

The 39-year-old Jab We Met actor bagged praises from Kaira Advani who revealed that Bebo is her ultimate girl crush and we cannot help but nod in agreement to that.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old was all praises for her Bollywood role model, Kareena as she termed her one of the few driving forces that inspired her to pursue acting.

"Be it her iconic characters such as Poo and Geet or her song and dance, I think she is not 'just apni' favourite, but sabki favourite," she said.



She went on to add that Kareena being so calm and chilled out is also what makes her one of her favourites in the industry.