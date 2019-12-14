Kareena Kapoor finds it 'wrong' to be compared to the younger lot after 20-year career

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reigned over the industry for over two decades but the diva still finds it distressing to see her continuous comparison to some of the younger lot in Bollywood.

Speaking about her career and the kind of movies and projects she chose to define herself as an actor, the 39-year-old revealed that she is continuously on the hunt for fresh films.

"Every time I want to do one small film, these big films come around and I get tempted to those. But still these (big films) like a Veere Di Wedding had something which was relevant to the millennial generation. That's a definite, conscious kind of thing. To do big films with a heart and in a millennial, contemporary kind of way,” she said in a chat with PTI.

"That's why after twenty years, one can still work, still be compared to the younger generation. I wonder why do they do that because I'm not a part of this generation, or this race. But people always compare me with someone and I'm like 'but why?' That's wrong,” she added.

“I have spent two decades in the industry, I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space, and I am content in whatever that's happening,” the Jab We Met actor added further.



"We always speak of the bro-code, men having divorce, affairs, but we don't talk about women. I wanted to be a part of Veere... because of that. It's the same with Good Newwz,” she continued.

"We have never addressed a topic about a couple wanting to have a child, but maybe they can't have it so they opt for IVF-today that's an option—and turning it on its head by making it funny. It's a topic of today and done in a funny way, like one of those Adam Sandler kind of movies,” she said.