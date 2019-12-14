close
Sat Dec 14, 2019
Kareena Kapoor reveals what Taimur Ali Khan has 'demanded' for his third birthday

Kareena Kapoor reveals what Taimur Ali Khan has 'demanded' for his third birthday

Taimur Ali Khan — son of Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor — is one of the most adored toddlers in all of B-Town and as his third birthday approaches, the little star has big plans for the big day.

The two-year-old star child's mother Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz was asked about his approaching birthday and how the family plans on celebrating.

"Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends," she said.

"He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!',” she added. 

