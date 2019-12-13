Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan seen shooing away paparazzi in recent video

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan recently won the internet after an adorable video of him went viral where he can be seen sitting in the back of a car, shooing at the paps in front of him.



In a video making rounds on the internet, Khan's son AbRam can be seen shooing paps away while seated inside his luxury vehicle leaving a party. While other cars scurry out, the paparazzi swarm Khan's car, trying to get as close as possible. AbRam can be seen authoritatively asking the paps to move away from his car, spotboye.com reported.

The young boy could be seen mouthing the words, "no pictures!". Seems as though Shah Rukh Khan's young child is a tad bit shy of the paparazzi.

