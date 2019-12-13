Shraddha Kapoor shares a heartwarming wedding anniversary wish for parents

Shraddha Kapoor who is busy shooting Baaghi 3 wished her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor on their anniversary with an endearing post on her Instagram, sharing a lovely throwback picture of the couple.

Shraddha’s parents who tied the knot in 1982 are celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary. The Ek Villain actor taking to Instagram, posted a heartwarming message for her beloved ‘mommy and baapu’.

Shraddha wrote, “Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express.” The 32-year-old actor also thanked them. “Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today.”

The Half Girlfriend actor often melts away the hearts of the fans, posting the throwback pictures on her social media. Recently on Children’s Day, she posted an adorable photo of her childhood that fans couldn’t stop get over.



On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Chhichhore and Saaho. The fans will be able to see their favorite star on screen soon in her upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer, Street Dancer 3D. The film will be released on 24th January, 2020.