Deepika Dadukone gets thumbs up from English activist Katie Piper for her upcoming film Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak has been gathering a lot of appreciation from fans and the media fraternity and has now received a thumbs up from an English activist, Katie Piper.

The move is based on the true story of an acid survivor and Piper herself had gone through a horrendous attack in 2008 when her ex-boyfriend threw acid on her, damaging her face and causing blindness to one eye.



The 36-year-old writer remarked the film as 'breathtaking' posting on her on her Twitter account she expressed, "watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India."

Falling in love with the storyline of the film, she added: "Based on true events, the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker - a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph."

The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is Deepika’s debut production which will hit the cinemas in January, 2020.

