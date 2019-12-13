Kriti Sanon's sizzling pics from Swiss Vacation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Bollywood's tallest beauty Kriti Sanon, who is currently on a vacation in Switzerland, Thursday shared some adorable pictures of her favorite journey on Instagram.
The Heropanti's actress shared a set of alluring photos from her vacation in Switzerland. The 29-year-old star can be seen enthralling her fans by posing in front of snow-capped mountains as she smiles with all her heart.
The pretty actress, dressed in a neon green puffer jacket, looks sizzling to enjoy the wither season .
Kriti, in her latest Instagram entry, captioned the pictures : "When you're happy and you know it, get your kiddie side out. In love with Switzerland."
