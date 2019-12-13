close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Kriti Sanon's sizzling pics from Swiss Vacation

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

 GENEVA: Bollywood's tallest beauty Kriti Sanon, who is currently on a vacation in Switzerland, Thursday shared some adorable  pictures of her  favorite journey on Instagram.

 The Heropanti's actress shared a set of alluring photos from her vacation in Switzerland.   The 29-year-old star can be seen enthralling her  fans  by posing in front of snow-capped mountains as she smiles with all her heart. 

The pretty actress,  dressed in a neon green puffer jacket, looks sizzling  to  enjoy the  wither season .

Kriti, in her latest Instagram entry,  captioned the pictures : "When you're happy and you know it, get your kiddie side out. In love with Switzerland."



