Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt crowned 'Asia's Sexiest Women of 2019'

Deepika Padukone has been declared as the 'sexiest woman of the decade' whereas Alia Bhatt was crowned the 'sexiest Asian female of 2019', according to a leading UK-based Weekly publication called Eastern Eye.

"I've always believed that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts. We'll grow older, our appearances will change, but a good heart will always keep you beautiful and that is really what we should focus on," said Bhatt, for whom this year has been extra lucky as her film Gully Boy made it to the Oscars as India's official entry.

The 26-year-old actress is a symbol of women empowerment and a representation of modern-age Bollywood actor.

Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, after being voted as the sexiest woman of the decade said, "I am so grateful to all my fans who continue to vote for me every year. This one is for a decade of love, ups and downs, support and magic. I have never considered myself sexy, but I believe when you do you - that's sexy. And I hope I can continue to do just that."

She also claimed a spot at second place following Bhatt on the Sexiest Asian Women 2019 list.

Priyanka Chopra was placed on the 10th spot on the list of sexiest Asian women and second Sexiest women of the decade.



Katrina Kaif followed the fellow actresses and came in fourth while Sonam Kapoor was placed on the 10th spot. 36th spot was taken by the new Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was placed on 39th spot.



The Sexiest Asian Female list is based on online votes, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

