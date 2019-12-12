Deepika Padukone reveals that she watches cricket with hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, talking about physical and mental health on a show, shared that the she watches cricket with husband Ranveer Singh.

The 33-year-old actor is known for discussing mental health issues on public platforms.

Recently on a show called Nerolac Cricket Live, Deepika expressed, “How much we focus on our physical strength; our mental strength and mental endurance is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important.”

Talking about her interest in cricket, the Padmaavat star added, “Ranveer and I watch matches together, he is a very big football fan which everyone knows – but he is also a big cricket fan. We don’t watch every single match, but yes, when there are important games, we either make it a point to sit with each other or with family and friends and make it an event, like the whole nation does.”

Deepika is garnering all the appreciation for her debut production, Chhapaak. The Bollywood star has also recently had some emotional moments talking about the impact of the film and message for the society. Along with her, the whole industry is looking forward to its release. The film will hit cinemas on January 10.

Moreover, fans will soon be able to see their favourite actor in 83, a biopic of Kapil Dev. Deepika will play the role of the cricketer’s wife Romi, starring alongside Ranveer who will essay the role of the world renowned bowler.