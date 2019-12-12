Katrina Kaif slams stereotypes, 'nobody can tell her what she wants to do'

The glamorous Bollywood star, Katrina Kaif opened up about the stereotypes and slammed the critics with her most fitting response saying nobody can tell her what she wants to do as that is for her to decide.

Katrina has gathered a huge fandom soon after her debut in Bollywood and is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry. However, certain stereotypes often probe her during fan meeting and interviews. The Zero actor is usually labeled as an ‘outsider’ by critics.

The 36-year-old diva opened up about these typecasts in a recent event, ‘We the Women Event 2019'. Katrina, giving an apt response, talked about how important it is to have a clear vision of the mark someone wants to make for herself. People always look for the opportunity to pass on judgments without knowing what we are actually can do, she added.

The Kamli performer further moved on to talk about how she handles all the cliché banters. Katrina shared that self-belief is the sole motivation that encourages us to do what we actually want to. Others might discourage us but nobody can tell us what we want to do or what we can do as that is for us to decide.



On the work front, Katrina last appeared in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and soon will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. The film will be released on March 27, 2020.