Thu Dec 12, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 12, 2019

'Panipat' makers made to delete controversial scene after public protests engulfed the country

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 12, 2019
'Panipat' makers made to delete controversial scene after public protests engulfed the country. Photo: rediff and indianexpress

The makers of Panipat landed in hot waters as a result of which they were forced to succumb to public riots and protests which engulfed the country. Protesters riled up against the wrongful portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal,  a local figure, in the movie. 

According to the Times of India, Panipat will be removing the controversial scene, making the movie, a total of 11 minutes shorter.

Despite the best efforts of the cast and crew to promote the movie in a positive light, Panipat got riddled in controversies the moment its first show aired.

The largest amount of backlash was received from Rajasthan because Maharaja Surajmal was a legendary Jat ruler of Bharatpur.

Hence numerous theatres were forced to close down and halt screenings for the movie.


