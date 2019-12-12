'Panipat' makers made to delete controversial scene after public protests engulfed the country

The makers of Panipat landed in hot waters as a result of which they were forced to succumb to public riots and protests which engulfed the country. Protesters riled up against the wrongful portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal, a local figure, in the movie.



According to the Times of India, Panipat will be removing the controversial scene, making the movie, a total of 11 minutes shorter.

Despite the best efforts of the cast and crew to promote the movie in a positive light, Panipat got riddled in controversies the moment its first show aired.

The largest amount of backlash was received from Rajasthan because Maharaja Surajmal was a legendary Jat ruler of Bharatpur.

Hence numerous theatres were forced to close down and halt screenings for the movie.



