Kareena Kapoor reveals getting Saif Ali Khan on her chat show was the hardest

Kareena Kapoor Khan's new radio chat show has become the talk of the town, with fans elated at the news. She brought a large amount of new content through her show, from celebrity guest appearances to tips that she herself accumulate in life through personal experiences.

Revealing how she convinced her husband to become a part of her show, the actress revealed it was a job in itself. Her husband required a lot of convincing to be a part of her show. She stated, "Actually he was the toughest to convince..."

She went on to explain how hard it ended up being in a short video clip. Kareena narrated that her husband is more of the silent supporter and so it took a large amount of effort to convince him to come on her show.

She was quoted as saying,"He's like a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there and achieve and do what i want and he is always smiling and silently watching."



