Shah Rukh Khan reveals his experiences about making bad films

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been the apple of the public's eye since his initial debut. The star's charisma and demeanor are infectious and grappling. The last time fans saw the king on the silver screen was last year, after the premiere of Zero.

In the midst of all of this media attention, Khan attended a talk show for BBC World News for their twentieth anniversary in which he spoke about his journey as an actor, his successes and his failures.

Khan said, “I don’t think song and dance are going anywhere in a hurry from Indian cinema… singing is inherent in our storytelling style, I think we should respect it.”

However, it seems as though the star who had has been laying low since Zero did not perform well on the box office said he has made it a priority to make sure his next starer goes through a strict vetting process during the selection of the script.

He also opened up about the criticism his film received at the hands of the public and critics alike.

King Khan said, “I think we just made bad films. It’s as simple as that, you have to keep it as simple as that. With thirty years of experience of film making, I cannot intellectualize a failure or a success, I cannot simplify or oversimplify a failure or a success, and I cannot get gung ho or disturbed because of a failure or success."



