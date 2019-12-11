Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on second wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket ace Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today.



Anushka and Kohli, one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy.

To celebrate her second wedding anniversary, Anushka took to Instagram sharing a throwback photo of their wedding with the quote of Victor Hugo, French poet and novelist.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starlet penned down a heartfelt note. She writes, "The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it."

She also quotes the lines of Victor Hugo love. She writes, "To love another person is to see the face of God."



The post garnered over one million hearts within a short span of two hours on Instagram.

Viral Kohli also took to the video-photo sharing platform and shared an unseen photo of him with Anushka. He writes, "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."



