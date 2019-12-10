Katrina Kaif stuns in a sparkly minidress, pictures go viral

close
Katrina Kaif has stunned her fans after she was seen clad in a sparkly ensemble which made her look no less than a dream.

The beauty took to Instagram to reveal that she attended the Vogue beauty event in a dazzling, silver-coloured, sequined minidress, making it hard for her fans to take their eyes off her.

The actress's pictures have gone viral ever since.

Check them here

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. 

