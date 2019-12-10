Deepika Padukone worried about husband Ranveer Singh's whereabouts will melt your hearts

Deepika Padukone’s fans are swooning over her lovely bond with husband, Ranveer Singh as the Bollywood diva asked "Mere pati aake gaye? [Has my husband left]' the minute she stepped on to the red carpet of an event.

The Padmaavat duo always catch cameras flashing wherever they go with their couple goals and endearing exchanges and they are at it again.

The couple attended an event on Sunday on different slots but didn’t miss a chance to steal the hearts of the fans with their adorable love-filled moments.

The Tamasha actor appeared on the red carpet along with Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and immediately asked about her hubby in a casual manner: "Mere pati aake gaye? (Has my husband left already?)"



The fans will be able to see Deepika in Chhapaak which is all set to hit the cinemas today. The actor is also starring opposite to Ranveer Singh in 83 which will be released in April 2020.