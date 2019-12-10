Janhvi Kapoor enjoying a pizza in a post, showcases every foodie’s soul ever

Janhvi Kapoor is one diva in Bollywood who is well-known for being a trail blazer and a trend setter. She is one fashion icon who possesses the ability to turn almost anything into a fashion statement, from popularising athletic wear to fancy couture dresses. The star has the uncanny ability to steal the spotlight in every room.

However, it seems to be her innocence which seeps out at times, which ends up winning the hearts of her audience.

Recently the star attended a red carpet event, in an all-white ensemble. Fans were left floored by her dazzling look but what made fans love her even more was that she was scuffing down a pizza in her room before the event began.

She posted the adorable picture to her Instagram, garnering love from all around. Her post included pictures from the BTS of the show including her dinner menu. She could be seen enjoying, what appeared to be, a cheesy pizza before she headed out in grace.

The diva captioned her post with the most innocent of captions, it read “Pizza anyone?”

Check it out below

Janhvi’s gym partner, Sharmin Segal was the first to leave a hilarious reply writing, “Bro just cheese or the bread also?? I love this though!!”. Even Janhvi’s half-sister replied to Sharmin’s post, writing, “@sharminsegal hahaha on point bro.”

