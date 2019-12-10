'Panipat’s box office numbers plummet as Jaipur multiplexes stop screenings

The historical drama, Panipat, by Ashutosh Gowariker faces a tremendous amount of backlash in the wake of local protests. From members of the Jat group to state ministers and politicians demanding the complete ban of the film, after a seemingly wrongful portrayal of of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal came forward.

Locals in Rajisthan were last seen burning down effigies of the filmmaker and just recently turned their raging attention towards the multiplexes located in Jaipur. As a result of the riot and anger, a number of cinema houses were forced to stop screening for the film.

This profound amount of criticism and backlash has negatively impacted box office numbers, causing the film to land itself into hot waters.

Majority of the anger and resentment towards the film is due to wrongful portrayal, and a large amount of violent means have been employed to make sure the movie is not allowed to continue screening.

Some management have taken measures into their own hands for the purpose of self-preservation and decided to halt screenings in the wake of this growing resentment. Cinemas including Mandir, Cinepolis and Inox theatres at Jaipur halted screenings till further notice.







